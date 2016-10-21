Brad Pitt 'abusive behaviour investigation closed'

Brad Pitt.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - An investigation into whether actor Brad Pitt was abusive towards his son in September has ended with no finding of wrongdoing, US media report.

His wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce the day after the incident. They had been married for two years, but together for more than a decade.

Mr Pitt is seeking joint custody of their six children.

A spokesman for the LA Department of Children and Family Services said the agency could not confirm it investigated Pitt.

Ms Jolie cited "irreconcilable differences" when she filed to end the marriage on 19 September.

Social workers in Los Angeles had been examining claims Mr Pitt hit his 15-year-old son Maddox on a private jet.