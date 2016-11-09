Shrien Dewani's 'lover' found hanged in the UK

Shrien Dewani leaves court after being cleared of murdering his wife Anni in Cape Town. Image: ITV

Dewani was accused of plotting the murder of his wife Anni on their honeymoon while in Cape Town in November 2010.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The man reported to have been the lover of Shrien Dewani, who was cleared of murdering his wife on their honeymoon in Cape Town, has been found hanged in the United Kingdom.The former prostitute who was known to clients as 'The German Master', was a key witness in the trial of the British businessman in 2014.