Donald Trump new United States president

The new American president, Donald Trump. Photo: Tanya Watson

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Donald Trump will become the 45th US president after a victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The Republican nominee's projected victory came down to a handful of key swing states, despite months of polling that favoured Clinton, reported BBC

The battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina cleared the way for his Brexit-style upset.

Global markets plummeted, with the Dow set to open 800 points down.

The real estate tycoon, former reality TV star and political newcomer, who was universally ridiculed when he declared his candidacy in June last year, said his victory had been "tough".

"I love this country," said Trump in his first address as president at his victory rally in New York.