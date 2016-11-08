Celebrities moving if Trump wins

Donald Trump.

It happens every presidential election.

Some star will declare that if their candidate does not triumph, they shall be fleeing for our northern neighbor. Or Europe. Or outer space.

Here's a list of a few celebs who have threatened to be out of here should Republican candidate Donald Trump win the White House on Tuesday.

Cher

The superstar singer has been Cher-ing all her feelings via Twitter this election season.

She wins the award for the furthest declared destination if the real estate magnate prevails.

"If he were to be elected, I'm moving to Jupiter," she tweeted last year.

Amy Schumer

The comedienne may or may not have been joking when she said she's bound for Spain should Hillary Clinton lose.

"My act will change because I'll need to learn to speak Spanish because I will move to Spain, or somewhere," she said. "It's beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It's too crazy."

Barbra Streisand

The iconic singer may be headed down under.

Streisand told "60 Minutes" in Australia that she was worried about the election results.

"I'm either coming to your country, if you'll let me in, or Canada," she said.

Ne Yo

The singer said he's planning to kick it with buddy (and Canadian) rapper Drake if Clinton loses.

"I'm moving to Canada straight away," he told TMZ. "Me and Drake gonna be neighbors if Donald Trump becomes president."