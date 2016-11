Canada's immigration website crashes

A screenshot of www.cic.gc.ca

Google search traffic to the Canada story began to surge.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The Government of Canada's immigration website crashed on Tuesday night as the US election results were rolling in.The site went down about 22:30, and there was intermittent accessibility after that.About 21:00 ET on Tuesday evening, CNN announced that a number of key states in the election — including Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, and Florida — could all swing in Republican nominee Donald Trump's favor. (Virginia has since been won by Clinton and Florida by Trump.)The top story on Business Insider has been " How to move to Canada and become a Canadian citizen.