USElections: Clinton holds small lead

Hillary Clinton.

“We should be hoping for a Clinton win because it represents continuity with the Obama administration. That’s a known quantity I think markets would be quite happy with.”

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The last batch of national polls show Hillary Clinton has a small but not insurmountable lead against Donald Trump.Meanwhile, in a final push before Americans choose their next leader, Trump's campaign team has sought to allay negative views expressed outside America towards its candidate.On home soil, some experts believe South Africans should be holding thumbs for a Clinton victory in today's election.Investment strategist Izak Odendaal says the markets have already signaled their preference for a Clinton victory as she’s seen as a less risky option for US president than Trump.