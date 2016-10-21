US election: America votes

Americans are heading to the polls to choose a new president after one of the most rancorous election campaigns the country has seen.

Voting gets under way in earnest on the East Coast from 06:00 EST (11:00 GMT), though some villages in New Hampshire have already polled.

Results should begin emerging late on Tuesday night, US time, from 04:00 GMT.

Mrs Clinton urged voters to back a "hopeful, inclusive, big-hearted America" while Mr Trump told supporters they had a "magnificent chance to beat the corrupt system".

Polls give Democrat Mrs Clinton a four-point lead over Republican Mr Trump.

A record number of Americans - more than 46 million - have voted early by post or at polling stations.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump criss-crossed America in a hectic last-minute campaign push for votes.Both candidates have held rallies in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.