Translate to: 

US election: America votes

US election: America votes
Americans are heading to the polls to choose a new president after one of the most rancorous election campaigns the country has seen.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Americans are heading to the polls to choose a new president after one of the most rancorous election campaigns the country has seen.
 
Voting gets under way in earnest on the East Coast from 06:00 EST (11:00 GMT), though some villages in New Hampshire have already polled.
 
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump criss-crossed America in a hectic last-minute campaign push for votes.
Results should begin emerging late on Tuesday night, US time, from 04:00 GMT.
 
Both candidates have held rallies in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Mrs Clinton urged voters to back a "hopeful, inclusive, big-hearted America" while Mr Trump told supporters they had a "magnificent chance to beat the corrupt system".
 
Polls give Democrat Mrs Clinton a four-point lead over Republican Mr Trump.
 
A record number of Americans - more than 46 million - have voted early by post or at polling stations.
 
11:59 (GMT+2), Tue, 08 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do you consume your news?
Social media
George Herald 7%
Websites
George Herald 39%
Newspapers
George Herald 10%
All of the above
George Herald 44%
Men
Women
Search
Vivoactive
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 47.
Woeffa
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 59.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up