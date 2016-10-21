US candidates hold final rallies before election day

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have been criss-crossing America in a final push for votes before election day.

Both have held rallies in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Mrs Clinton urged voters to back a "hopeful, inclusive, big-hearted America" while Mr Trump told supporters they had a "magnificent chance to beat the corrupt system".

Polls give Democrat Mrs Clinton a four-point lead over Republican Mr Trump.

There are signs of a high turnout among Hispanic voters, which is believed to favour Mrs Clinton.

A record number of Americans - more than 46 million - have voted early by post or at polling stations.