US election 2016: Voting kicks off

It comes after months of bitter electioneering by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

There’s a very real sense of anticipation for the relief that the end of this race will bring as months of scandals, outbursts and name-calling has taken its toll on Americans, but it’s not over yet.



Many US citizens have been encouraging each other to go out and vote.

Both candidates hopscotched around the swing states yesterday, crucial battle grounds needed to win.



Accompanied by rock stars, family and friends they made their final closing statement, urging voters to endorse their campaigns by voting.

Voters in New Hampshire have started casting their ballots.