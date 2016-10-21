Australian burglar shot in bottom with bow and arrow

Generic image.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A burglar in Australia was shot in the buttocks with a bow and arrow after being confronted by an angry homeowner, police say.

The intruder stole cash, car keys and other property from the house in Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

The homeowner, a 68-year-old man, used a compound bow to challenge the thief as he tried to steal a car.

The robber fled the vehicle and jumped a fence but was shot in the backside as he ran to a parked getaway car.

Police forensic officers will examine the scene at Wattle Grove, in the city's southwest.

The bow and arrow were seized as evidence.

Read more on BBC.

He managed to use the vehicle to escape. It was not immediately clear from reports how serious his injuries were.