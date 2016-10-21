Blast after pro-Kurdish leaders are detained

Selahattin Demirtas.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The joint leaders of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition party, People's Democracy (HDP), have been arrested along with at least nine other MPs.

Hours after Mr Demirtas was arrested in Diyarbakir, a car bomb killed eight people and injured more than 100.

Militants have been fighting for years to achieve independence for the Kurds, Turkey's biggest ethnic minority.

Turkey remains under a state of emergency that was imposed after a failed military coup in July.

Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag are accused of spreading propaganda for militants fighting the Turkish state.The emergency allows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his cabinet to bypass parliament when drafting new laws and to restrict or suspend rights and freedoms.