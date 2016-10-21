Battlegrounds targeted as US polls tighten

Hillary Clinton.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have made renewed attacks on each other's fitness for office as polls suggest the race for the White House is tightening.

Mrs Clinton - who has seen her national opinion poll lead shrink in recent days - targeted her Republican rival's temperament and attitude to women.

Mr Trump claimed she would be followed into the White House by criminal investigations.

He was boosted by a rare campaign appearance by his wife Melania.

In her first speech since July's Republican convention, the former model spoke about being an immigrant and a mother and said her husband would "make America fair".

She also vowed, in a speech in the Philadelphia suburbs, to lead a campaign against cyber-bullying if she becomes first lady, and to combat a culture that has "gotten too mean and too rough".