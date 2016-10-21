Iowa police killing: Manhunt for suspect after two officers shot

Generic image.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Police in the US state of Iowa have identified a suspect in the "ambush style" killing of two police officers.

The first officer was found shot in Urbandale at 01:06 local time (06:06 GMT) on Wednesday. The second was found 20 minutes later several blocks away. Both were sitting in their patrol cars when they were attacked.

The motive for the attacks is unclear.

Police said Mr Greene was believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Speaking at a news conference earlier, Sergeant Paul Parizek said there was "somebody out there shooting police officers".

"We hope we find him before anybody else gets hurt. We definitely don't want anybody in the public, here in the community to get hurt but there's a clear and present danger to police officers right now and we've doubled up our officers."

They are searching for Scott Michael Greene, a white 46-year-old from Urbandale, a suburb of Des Moines.