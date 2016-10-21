Clinton accuses Trump of bullying women

Hillary Clinton.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has stepped up her attacks on rival Donald Trump, labelling him a "bully" for criticising women for their looks.

Mrs Clinton said Mr Trump had a 30-year history of "demeaning, degrading, insulting and assaulting" women.

He told early Clinton voters with "buyer's remorse" they could change their vote in four states.

The clashes came as the fractious contest entered its final week, with opinion polls appearing to show the race getting tighter.

The prospect of a Trump presidency sent Asian financial markets tumbling - appearing to confirm some analysts' view that the markets believe a Clinton victory would bring more stability for the US economy.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has branded Mrs Clinton "corrupt" and said she would "destroy American healthcare forever".