Famous Indian lion dies of old age

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - One of India's oldest and most popular lions in the wild has died from old age, forest officials told the BBC.

Ram was found dead on Saturday, officials at the Gir sanctuary in western Gujarat state said. He was thought to be about 15 years old.

Gir sanctuary is home to more than 500 lions and is the only habitat of Asiatic lions in the world.

Ram and his brother Shyam were a famous pair of lions that ruled over Gir forest in recent years.

Forest officials described him as "beautiful" and "flamboyant" and said Ram was their "most photographed lion"."We carried out a post mortem on him to ascertain the cause of death. He died from natural causes. He was cremated in the presence of government and local village officials." deputy conservator of forests Ram Ratan Nala told the BBC.