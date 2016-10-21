Mosul battle: Iraqi special forces enter city limits

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Iraqi forces have for the first time entered the eastern outskirts of Mosul, as they attempt to drive Islamic State (IS) militants from the northern city.

A BBC correspondent travelling with the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) troops says they are facing fierce resistance as they push into the Kukjali area.

Rocket-propelled grenades, mortars and machine-guns are being fired at them.

Units of the army's ninth division are meanwhile said to be bearing down on south-eastern districts of the city.

On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told the 3,000 to 5,000 militants believed to be inside Mosul, which they overran in June 2014, that there was "no escape" and to "either surrender or die".