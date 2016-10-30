New polls show tight Clinton-Trump race

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

An ABC News/Washington Post tracking poll released Sunday showed Clinton ahead 46% to 45% - narrower than Saturday's 2-point Clinton edge.

In North Carolina - a must-win state for Trump - an NBC/Wall Street Journal/Marist University poll found Clinton ahead, 47% to Trump's 41%. The same poll found Clinton ahead 48% to 43% in early October.

In Florida, an NBC/Wall Street Journal/Marist University survey shows a dead heat - with Clinton at 45% and Trump at 44%, a one-point drop for Clinton since the same poll's last results in early October, when Clinton led 46% to 44%.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Hillary Clinton holds a slim lead over Donald Trump, a new national poll shows.In CNN's Poll of Polls, which averages results for the five most recently released national surveys, Clinton has a 47% to 42% advantage over Trump. That's unchanged from the most recent Poll of Polls on Saturday.The ABC/Washington Post poll found that more than 6 in 10 voters say the news that the FBI is investigating newly discovered emails that could be related to Hillary Clinton's private server will make no difference in their vote, while 3 in 10 say it makes them less likely to back Clinton.Sunday morning also brought a new set of battleground state polls.