3 Killed on Australia theme park ride

Dreamworld theme park on Australia's Gold Coast. Image: twitter.com

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Four people have been critically injured on a ride at the Dreamworld theme park on Australia's Gold Coast, say police.

Details are unclear, but Queensland police said they were attending a "critical incident" at the park.

"There is nothing further we can confirm at this stage," they said in a Twitter statement. Dreamworld bills itself as Australia's biggest theme park with more than 50 rides and attractions. The incident is believed to have happened on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

Currently Australia's only river rapids ride, it was opened in 1986.

The theme park's website says it allowed riders to travel at up to "45km/h through the turbulent rapids".