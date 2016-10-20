Translate to: 

ICYMI: Trump drops colourful 'bad hombres' comment

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Many people were left confused and some angry after Donald Trump’s comments on “bad hombres” as the Republican presidential candidate and Hillary Clinton squared off in the final presidential debate on Wednesday.

Once again, Trump shared his dream of building a wall as he spoke about immigration.

He then dropped the term “bad hombres”.

“One of my first acts will be to get all of the drug lords, we have some bad, bad people in this country that have to go out. We'll get them out, secure the border and once the border is secured at a later date we'll make a determination as to the rest. But we have some bad hombres here and we're going to get them out,” the Republican said.

Merriam Webster cleared confusion around the term, with an hombre/ombre/ombré explainer, as many people missed the “h” and used “ombre” instead of “hombre” online, which quickly turned into a hair joke.

According to Merriam-Webster, online searches for the word hombre, a Spanish word for “man,” spiked by 120,000% over the hourly average following Trump’s comments. But so did lookups for 'ombré', "having colours or tones that shade into each other," and 'ombre', "an old three-handed card game."
 
12:29 (GMT+2), Thu, 20 October 2016
