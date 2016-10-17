Zimbabwe government undertakes to pay Eskom $12m

State media in Zimbabwe is reporting that the government has given a guarantee to power utility Eskom.

State media in Zimbabwe is reporting that the government has given a guarantee to power utility Eskom, after Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) ran up a debt of at least $12 million.Zesa has undertaken to pay it to Eskom, but if it doesn't, President Robert Mugabe's government will have to step in and pay.Zesa is said to be owed over $1 billion by local power consumers.So it's little wonder that the company is failing to pay its debts, and there are very real fears of power cuts.State media is quoting unnamed sources as saying Eskom has threatened to cut supplies to Zimbabwe over unpaid bills.But now, they've been given a lifeline after the government issued a guarantee last week to pay $35 million if Zesa doesn't clear its debt soon.