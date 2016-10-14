Groping claims against Trump grow

Donald Trump.

Former businesswoman Jessica Leeds, 74, told The New York Times Trump had groped her on a flight in the early 1980s as they sat next to each other in first class.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A barrage of accusations that Donald Trump groped or inappropriately kissed women rocked the race for the White House on Wednesday, with the Republican nominee angrily denying the reports and his campaign branding them character assassination.Claims by at least five women in accounts reported by The New York Times, NBC, People Magazine and other outlets came to light after Trump said in Sunday’s presidential debate with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton that he had never sexually assaulted women.His denial came as he tried to set his campaign back on track after a video recording from 2005 surfaced last Friday in which the 70-year-old real estate mogul is heard making lewd boasts about how his celebrity means he can g ro p e women with impunity.With just 27 days until the November 8 election, and national polls in Clinton’s favour, Trump’s free-falling campaign is fuelling Republican worries the controversy may seriously harm the party.