Thailand's King dies at 88

King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died after 70 years on the throne, the palace says.

The king, 88, was widely revered in Thailand. He was seen as a stabilising figure in a country hit by cycles of political turmoil and multiple coups.

He had been in poor health in recent years, making few public appearances.

Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will be the new monarch, the prime minister has said.

"He is now in heaven and may be looking over Thai citizens from there,'' he said.

The king's death comes as Thailand remains under military rule following a coup in 2014.

Prayuth Chan-ocha also said Thailand would observe a year-long mourning period for King Bhumibol.