Flooding likely as Hurricane Nicole heads for Bermuda

Generic image.

Up to 20cm of rain is expected. Nicole has already disrupted the next US cargo supply trip to the International Space Station.Initially set for today, the launch has now been delayed until Sunday, Nasa officials said.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Hurricane Nicole barreled towards Bermuda yesterday as a Category 2 storm, just days after Hurricane Matthew killed hundreds in the Caribbean, mostly in Haiti.With 155km/h winds, Nicole was520km southwest of Bermuda at noon. The storm was heading north west at about 11km/h in the Atlantic, and was expected on or near the British island territory within the next 24 hours.“Hurricane conditions are expected to begin on Bermuda on Thursday morning [today]. A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce coastal flooding.Near the coast, this will be accompanied by large and destructive winds,” the National Hurricane Centre said.