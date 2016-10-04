Kim Kardashian West sues over claims she faked robbery

Kim Kardashian West.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - US reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is suing a celebrity gossip website for claiming that she faked being the victim of a robbery in Paris last week.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for defamation and names both the site, MediaTakeout, and its founder, Fred Mwangaguhunga.

They made off with jewellery worth about $10m (£8m).

The lawsuit filed in federal court in New York said that after being "the victim of a horrific and traumatic armed robbery in France, Kim Kardashian returned to the US only to again be victimised, but this time by an online gossip tabloid that published a series of articles in early October 2016 referring to her as a liar and thief".

The star was tied up by gun-wielding robbers who broke into a Paris flat earlier this month, police say.