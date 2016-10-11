Trump trashes Ryan: 'I don't want his support'

Donald Trump.

"I don't want his support," Trump told Fox News' Bill O'Reilly about Ryan. "I don't care about his support. What I want to do is I want to win for the people."

"It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to," Trump tweeted.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that he doesn't "want" or "care" about having House Speaker Paul Ryan's support in an interview in which he repeatedly trashed the House speaker, virtually unprompted.His remarks come after the Republican nominee lashed out in a stream of tweets earlier Tuesday, slamming as Ryan effectively cutting him loose and accusing the party leadership of dooming his campaign.