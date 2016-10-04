Iran hanging: Fears for child bride Zeinab Sekaanvand

Zeinab Sekaanvand.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Human rights activists say a 22-year-old woman whose execution was delayed while she was pregnant could be hanged within days in Iran.

Her execution was postponed after she remarried in prison and conceived a child.

Doctors said the young woman's baby died in her womb two days before she gave birth as a result of the shock she suffered after her friend and cellmate was executed.

Amnesty International says Ms Sekaanvand comes from a poor, conservative Iranian-Kurdish family, and ran away from home aged 15 to marry her first husband, Hossein Sarmadi.

Zeinab Sekaanvand was convicted of killing her husband, whom she says beat her for months.Last month she gave birth to a stillborn baby, putting her at risk of death by hanging as soon as 13 October.