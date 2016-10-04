Trump launches ferocious attack on Clintons

Donald Trump.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Donald Trump has responded to an outcry over his remarks about groping women by launching a blistering attack against Hillary Clinton and her husband.

The Republican nominee denied ever sexually assaulting women, but turned his fire on ex-President Bill Clinton in a bitter US presidential debate.

Hillary Clinton refused to address his comments about her husband.

Mr Trump's attack on the Clintons came after moderator Anderson Cooper asked him about a 2005 video released on Friday that revealed Mr Trump bragging about groping women.

"There's never been anybody in the history of politics that has been so abusive to women," he said.