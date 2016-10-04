India parents investigated after girl dies from 68-day fast

Aradhana Samdariya

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Indian police are investigating the parents of a 13-year-old girl who died last week after undertaking a religious fast for 68 days.

The case has sparked a debate about the practice of religious fasting in India.

Reports said Aradhana lived for 68 days on boiled water. Two days after she called off her fast last week, she was dead.

Experts believe it is possible for the human body to survive without food for up to two months.

A police spokesperson said a case had been registered against the parents after a child rights organisation filed a complaint.

Police in southern Hyderabad city told BBC Hindi they want to know if Aradhana Samdariya was forced to fast.Her parents have insisted she voluntarily fasted as prescribed in Jainism, one of the world's most ancient religions.