Nobel Peace Prize for Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the 52-year conflict with left-wing rebels.

The Nobel committee in Norway praised him for his peace agreement with Farc rebels, signed last month after four years of negotiations.

However, Colombians narrowly rejected the deal in a vote last weekend.

The conflict has killed about 260,000 people. More than six million have been internally displaced.

the Syrian White Helmets, civil defence volunteers who rescue bomb victims

the negotiators of the international deal to limit Iran's nuclear programme

Greek islanders on the front line of Europe's refugee crisis.

The award did not include Farc leader Rodrigo Londono, known as Timochenko, who signed the accord with Mr Santos.

Mr Santos was selected from a list of 376 candidates - 228 were individuals and 148 were organisations. They included: