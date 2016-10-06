17 arrested in global sex trafficking ring targeting Thai women

Generic image.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Seventeen alleged members of a global trafficking ring have been charged with transporting hundreds of women from Thailand to the United States for commercial sex purposes.



An indictment unsealed this week claims that the 12 Thai nationals and five Americans recruited the women in a sophisticated scheme that dates back to 2009.



They used fraudulent means to obtain visas for their relocation to major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Houston and Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Department of Justice alleges.

'Modern day slaves'

In Minneapolis, their alleged activities raised red flags.



"Once in the United States, victims were allegedly placed in houses of prostitution, where they were forced to work long hours - often all day, every day," the Department of Justice said in a statement.



"The women were not allowed to leave the prostitution houses unless accompanied by a member of the criminal organization."



In Minneapolis, authorities started investigating after they noticed Thai women getting transported to hotels and apartments all over the city, the Star Tribune reported.



Federal authorities got involved, leading to the arrests and charges Wednesday. Suspects came from all over the US, including Georgia, Minnesota, Illinois and California.



"The 17 people charged in this indictment ran a highly sophisticated sex trafficking scheme," U.S. Attorney Luger said.