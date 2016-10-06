Largest evacuation since Hurricane Sandy

Hurricane Matthew.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - As Hurricane Matthew sets its sights on the US, more than 2 million people have already been urged to flee their homes, with more evacuations likely as the deadly storm makes its way past the Bahamas.

State officials in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia cautioned residents not to hunker down at home if they live in the hurricane's potential path.

It's the largest mandatory evacuation since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.



Early Thursday the hurricane, which already has killed at least 15 people in several Caribbean countries, was about 125 miles (205 kilometers) south of Nassau, Bahamas, and 325 miles (525 kilometers) from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Matthew was packing 115 mph (185 kph) winds as the eye neared the Central Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.