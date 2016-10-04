Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti

Hurricane Matthew pounded western Haiti Tuesday morning.

The "extremely dangerous" storm has already killed at least three people, caused cruise ships to change course and prompted officials to declare states of emergency.

And officials have warned that the death toll could climb.

At 8 a.m. ET Monday, the Category 4 hurricane was churning north across inland Haiti at about 9 mph, the hurricane center said.

Ferocious rain and wind were already thrashing the Caribbean nation before the storm made landfall. And forecasters said Tuesday that life-threatening flash floods and mudslides were likely.

We've already seen deaths. People who were out at sea. There are people who are missing. They are people who didn't respect the alerts. They've lost their lives," Interim Haitian President Jocelerme Privert said at a news conference.