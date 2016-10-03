Donald Trump.

Now, the Republican nominee says, he's offering the same skills he used to pay less in income tax to the American public.

"I'm working for you now -- I'm not working for Trump," he told supporters at a rally in this key Western swing state Monday.

In his first day on the campaign trail after The New York Times reported that he had reported losing nearly $1 billion in a single year in tax filings, and could legally have gone as many as 18 years without paying income taxes afterward, Trump confronted the issue head-on. He said that in business, "it's my job to minimize the overall tax burden."

"I have legally used the tax laws to my benefit ... Honestly, I have brilliantly used those laws," Trump said.

The Times did not look at Trump's federal return. It obtained one page of his New York State resident income tax returns as well as the first page of New Jersey and Connecticut nonresident returns. CNN has not independently verified the documents' authenticity, but Trump's campaign has not challenged any of the facts reported by The Times.

