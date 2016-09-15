Polish women strike against abortion ban

Generic image.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Women in Poland have gone on strike in protest against proposals for a total ban on abortions.
They marched through the streets wearing black as a sign of mourning for their reproductive rights.
Women who oppose the ban are staying away from work and school and refusing to do domestic chores, in a protest inspired by a women's strike in Iceland in 1975.
Anti-abortion protests are being held around the country too.
IVF curb
Women took to the streets of the capital city, Warsaw, in a pro-choice march on what they are calling "Black Monday".
It is unclear how many women are taking part in the action and how widespread it will be beyond big cities.
14:09 (GMT+2), Mon, 03 October 2016
