Polish women strike against abortion ban

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Women in Poland have gone on strike in protest against proposals for a total ban on abortions.

They marched through the streets wearing black as a sign of mourning for their reproductive rights.

Women who oppose the ban are staying away from work and school and refusing to do domestic chores, in a protest inspired by a women's strike in Iceland in 1975.

Anti-abortion protests are being held around the country too.

Women took to the streets of the capital city, Warsaw, in a pro-choice march on what they are calling "Black Monday".

It is unclear how many women are taking part in the action and how widespread it will be beyond big cities.