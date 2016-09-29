Translate to: 

Gordon Ramsay banned from school parents' evening

Gordon Ramsay banned from school parents' evening
Gordon Ramsay. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Gordon Ramsay has been banned from attending parents’ evening at his children’s school.

The 49-year-old chef, who has kids Megan, 17, 16-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Matilda, 14, with wife Tana, missed one meeting to discuss his offspring’s progress, and then at the next one, he breached protocol and was asked to leave, then received an email asking him never to return.

He admitted, “I failed at turning up for parents evening at my kids’ school.

“And then when I went to the next one with my youngest, Tilly, I asked the headmaster for a selfie, after which I got kicked out, and so I really f***ed that one up! The following day I received an email saying, ‘Can you please refrain from the next parents' evening, we do not need the presence of Mr Ramsay.’ “

The culinary legend turns 50 in November but has no desire to retire.

And unlike other chefs, Gordon believes he hasn’t let his success go to his head.

He told Vegas magazine, “I started from zero and it’s so incredible. So I can’t sit back at 50. Am I ready to stop? No.

“I’ve found the balance in terms of family, profession, and then this sort of empire size. I have seen so many chefs fall to the wayside because they got wrapped up in the glamour of fame and adulation - it’s gone to their head and they are turning out a pile of shit behind the scenes.

“That would be the death of me, I couldn’t live with myself on that one.”

Gordon hopes his down-to-earth attitude will be his “legacy”.

He said, “My legacy would be just like my mum taught me: It’s important to share and keep both feet firmly on the ground. Continue with that and I think I’ll be in business a long time.”
 
07:50 (GMT+2), Fri, 30 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 6%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 94%
Men
Women
Search
Grotman1954
I'm a 62 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 55 and 65.
travellerflo
I'm a 30 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up