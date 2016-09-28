Translate to: 

Obama, Netanyahu mourn death of Israel's Shimon Peres

US President Barack Obama.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Former Israeli president and elder statesman Shimon Peres (93) died in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, prompting US President Barack Obama to mourn: “A light has gone out, but the hope he gave us will burn forever”.

Peres, an indefatigable campaigner for Middle East peace who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994, was hospitalised following a stroke two weeks ago and died in Tel Hashomer hospital near Tel Aviv.

“There are few people who we share this world with who change the course of human history, not just through their role in human events, but because they expand our moral imagination and force us to expect more of ourselves. My friend Shimon was one of those people,” Obama said in a statement.

Media reports said Obama was planning to attend Peres's funeral, which Israeli media said was expected to be held on Friday, although details of the ceremony were not made public

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement expressing “deep personal grief at the passing of the beloved of the nation.”

The Israeli cabinet was to convene for a special session of mourning at 10am (07:00 GMT).

An official announcement of Peres's death was made at the hospital by his son Chemi and son-in-law Rafi Walden, who said he died without suffering and that he had donated his corneas for transplant.
 
