English soccer manager fired

Sam Allardyce. Photo: AFP

The Telegraph, which says it has hundreds of pages of transcripts from the meeting, said Allardyce was negotiating a deal worth £400,000 pounds ($520,840.00) to represent a Far East firm seeking advice on the transfer market.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Sam Allardyce was sacked as England manager on Tuesday having behaved “inappropriately” when seeking a lucrative sideline role while talking to undercover reporters, bringing a crushing end to his dream job after one match and 67 days in charge.The 61-year-old's fall from grace was swift after he was summoned to a meeting with new FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn to discuss overnight revelations from an undercover sting set up by Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper.Amid a series of injudicious comments, the issue that seems likely to have persuaded Clarke to use his authority was Allardyce's comments about how FA and FIFA rules banning transfers involving third-party ownership could be circumnavigated.