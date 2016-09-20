Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to the court documents, the pair separated on September 15, two years and one month after they married in August 2014.

She is also asking to keep "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" as well as any earnings from after the date of their separation and other separate assets to be determined later.

Already there is speculation that a tabloid-friendly, child-unfriendly custody battle may ensue over their six children. But a source close to them asserted that both sides want a cordial breakup.



"Other than the fame of the people involved, this is like so many other divorces," the source said.

"I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids," Pitt said Tuesday in a statement to CNN. "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."

Jolie's camp is also focused on the children.



"This decision was made for the health of the family," Robert Offer, an attorney for Jolie told CNN in a statement Tuesday. "She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time."

