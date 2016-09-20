Steven Anderson.

“Pastor #StevenAnderson‚ a #USA citizen has been declared a Prohibited Immigrant and as such is being deported from #Botswana‚” the government tweeted.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Controversial anti-gay American pastor Steven Anderson is being deported from Botswana‚ the country’s government announced on Tuesday.Anderson arrived in Botswana on Friday and the country’s Lesbian Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (Legabibo) delivered a petition to their government on Thursday asking it to ban him from the country.On Tuesday‚ the Botswana government posted a tweet announcing the Anderson’s ban from the country.