Syria: UN suspends aid delivery after attack

"At the moment [the] aid operation remains suspended while we assess and reevaluate the situation on the ground," the spokesperson said, adding aid convoys planned had come to a halt.

The convoy of 31 trucks was carrying life-saving aid to around 78,000 people when it was attacked near the embattled city of Aleppo, the United Nations and aid organizations said.

Officials from the UN and US said they were "disgusted" and "outraged" by the incident, which according to the UN saw 18 of the trucks in the convoy hit.

Twelve people involved in the aid delivery were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organization that monitors the conflict in Syria.

