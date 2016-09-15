'Saddest' polar bear Pizza offered new Yorkshire home

A UK wildlife park has confirmed that it is offering a new home to a "lonely" polar bear named Pizza who is living trapped in a Chinese mall.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A UK wildlife park has confirmed that it is offering a new home to a "lonely" polar bear named Pizza who is living trapped in a Chinese mall.

A source from the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, England told BBC News that it had approached Grandview Centre in China's Guangzhou city.

Mall authorities have not yet responded to the public offer.

The captive bear made global headlines in July after a viral petition to close the "ocean theme park".

Videos emerged of a "teary-eyed" bear slumped on the floor of his glass enclosure.

The indoor zoo is also home to beluga whales, walrus calves, a wolf and arctic foxes.

While its owners insisted they have since made improvements, the Animals Asia charity said conditions were still cramped, with "nothing natural".