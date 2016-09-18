'Sound of Music' actress dies

Charmian Carr

Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia, her family said.

The actress sang one of the movie's classic songs, "Sixteen Going on Seventeen."

"Charmian Carr played the oldest Von Trapp child, and in some ways she maintained that role in real life -- guiding, cheering, supporting and generally being there for the rest of her 'sisters' and 'brothers,'" said Ted Chapin, president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.



"She was a great ambassador, and we had so many good times together... I will miss her ... charm and her spirit."

Actress Kym Karath, who played the youngest Von Trapp child, Gretl, said Sunday that Carr was "exquisite."

Charmian Carr, best known for her role as Liesl in the film version of "The Sound of Music," died Saturday at the age of 73, her website and the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization confirmed.