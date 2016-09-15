2 killed in super typhoon Meranti

Super typhoon Meranti whips up wind speeds in the Pacific to 180mph.

In Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported one person was killed and 44 were injured on the island by the storm.

It said Meranti knocked out power in almost 1 million homes and water in more than 700,000.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A powerful typhoon has swept into south-eastern China after hitting Taiwan, leaving a total of two dead and dozens injured.Weather officials in both China and Taiwan said Meranti was the strongest storm of its kind this year.Chinese state media reported one death and one person missing, as high winds and rain shattered windows on tall buildings, knocked down trees and disrupted water supplies in China’s Fujian province, causing a widespread blackout in the coastal city of Xiamen.