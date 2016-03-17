Chelsea Manning ends hunger strike

Chelsea Manning.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Chelsea Manning, the US soldier jailed for passing data to WikiLeaks, says she has ended a hunger strike because the Army has agreed to provide her with gender transition surgery.

The 28-year-old was convicted in 2013 of leaking secret documents.

The US Army has so far declined to comment.

But the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represented Ms Manning, confirmed that she would be provided with medical treatment.

ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio, said: "This is a monumental day for Chelsea, who can now enjoy some peace knowing that critically needed medical care is forthcoming.

Psychologists recommended in April that she should receive the treatment, commonly known as a sex change.The move comes after the US military in July lifted a ban on transgender people in the armed forces."I am unendingly relieved that the military is finally doing the right thing. I applaud them for that. This is all that I wanted - for them to let me be me," Ms Manning said in a statement.