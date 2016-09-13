Controversial pastor barred from entering SA

Steven Anderson.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has announced that controversial US pastor Steven Anderson is prohibited from entering South Africa.Gigaba said the LGBTI community faces daily atrocities for defining their identity.Anderson has been accused of making repeated anti-gay comments.He was planning to visit the country for what he calls "an evangelical crusade".Home Affairs says Anderson won't be allowed to enter South Africa in terms of the Immigration Act.