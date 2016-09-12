Clinton didn't think illness was 'going to be that big a deal'

Hillary Clinton.

Clinton said she felt dizzy and lost her balance Sunday, but did not lose consciousness, and is now "feeling so much better."

"I was supposed to rest five days - that's what they told me on Friday - and I didn't follow that very wise advice," Clinton told CNN's Anderson Cooper in a phone interview.

"So I just want to get this over and done with and get back on the trail as soon as possible," she said.

Clinton appeared wobbly and stumbled Sunday as she left a 9/11 commemoration ceremony in New York. Her campaign later revealed she'd been diagnosed Friday with pneumonia - a disclosure that fueled arguments that the Democratic nominee isn't sufficiently forthcoming about important details. But during her interview Monday, Clinton sought to turn criticism of her secrecy over her illness into an attack on Republican rival Donald Trump.

"Compare everything you know about me with my opponent. I think it's time he met the same level of disclosure that I have for years," Clinton told Cooper.

