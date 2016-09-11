Hillary Clinton stumbles - will her campaign follow?

var mapping2 = googletag.sizeMapping(). //2nd Leaderboard mapping addSize([1060, 0], [728, 90]). // Desktop addSize([960, 0], [[320, 50], [300, 50], [300, 250]]). // Tablet Landscape addSize([770, 0], [728, 90]). // Tablet Portrait addSize([468, 0], [[320, 50], [300, 50], [300, 250]]). // Smartphone addSize([320, 0], [[320, 50], [300, 50], [300, 250]]). // Smartphone addSize([0, 0], []). build(); var mapping3 = googletag.sizeMapping(). //Halfpage1 mapping addSize([1060, 0], [300, 600]). // Desktop addSize([960, 0], [300, 600]). // Tablet Landscape addSize([770, 0], []). // Tablet Portrait addSize([468, 0], []). // Smartphone Landscape addSize([320, 0], []). // Smartphone Portrait addSize([0, 0], []). build(); var mapping4 = googletag.sizeMapping(). //MPU1 addSize([1060, 0], [300, 250]). // Desktop addSize([960, 0], [300, 250]). // Tablet Landscape addSize([770, 0], []). // Tablet Portrait addSize([468, 0], []). // Smartphone Landscape addSize([320, 0], []). // Smartphone Portrait addSize([0, 0], []). build(); var mapping6 = googletag.sizeMapping(). //Skin addSize([1060, 0], [1, 2]). // Desktop addSize([960, 0], [1, 2]). // Tablet Landscape addSize([770, 0], []). // Tablet Portrait addSize([468, 0], []). // Suppress this ad slot on mobile devices addSize([320, 0], []). // Suppress this ad slot on mobile devices addSize([0, 0], []). build(); gptAdSlots[0] = googletag.defineSlot('/24143856/George-Herald-Web/News/International', [728, 90], 'top_ldr').defineSizeMapping(mapping1).setTargeting('Pos', 'top_ldr').addService(googletag.pubads()); gptAdSlots[0] = googletag.defineSlot('/24143856/George-Herald-Web/News/International', [728, 90], 'bot_ldr').defineSizeMapping(mapping2).setTargeting('Pos', 'bot_ldr').addService(googletag.pubads()); gptAdSlots[0] = googletag.defineSlot('/24143856/George-Herald-Web/News/International', [300, 600], 'halfpage').defineSizeMapping(mapping3).setTargeting('Pos', 'halfpage').addService(googletag.pubads()); gptAdSlots[0] = googletag.defineSlot('/24143856/George-Herald-Web/News/International', [300, 250], 'top_mpu').defineSizeMapping(mapping4).setTargeting('Pos', 'top_mpu').addService(googletag.pubads()); gptAdSlots[0] = googletag.defineSlot('/24143856/George-Herald-Web/News/International', [300, 250], 'bottom_mpu').defineSizeMapping(mapping4).setTargeting('Pos', 'bottom_mpu').addService(googletag.pubads()); gptAdSlots[0] = googletag.defineSlot('/24143856/George-Herald-Web/News/International', [1, 2], 'skin').defineSizeMapping(mapping6).addService(googletag.pubads()); // Set targettting on all ad slots, if they have been ticked as "Breaking News" stories // Set targettting on all ad slots with the post ID (if a single post) googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); // Start ad fetching. googletag.enableServices(); }); Hillary Clinton stumbles - will her campaign follow? | George Herald | Garden Route
Hillary Clinton stumbles - will her campaign follow?

Hillary Clinton.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A weekend of stumbles has Hillary Clinton suddenly looking vulnerable at a pivotal moment of her battle with Donald Trump.

Her swoon Sunday at muggy Ground Zero - and damaging video of Clinton lurching into the arms of her security detail - dramatically turned the state of her health from conservative conspiracy theory into a genuine campaign issue.
 
The episode also exacerbates questions about transparency that have long dogged Clinton's White House bid after the campaign revealed the Democratic nominee is suffering from pneumonia - a fact it kept quiet since Friday.
But Sunday's drama was just merely a capstone on Clinton's rough 48 hours.
 
Clinton aides spent Saturday cleaning up her remark that "half" of Trump's supporters were "deplorables," meaning racists, sexists and homophobes. The remark, for which she later expressed "regret," suddenly united a Republican Party that has struggled to get behind its divisive nominee.

The double blows came at just the wrong time for the 68-year-old Clinton, as Trump closes in the polls and pressure builds ahead of the first presidential debate in two weeks - an event shaping up to be a potentially pivotal moment of the campaign.
 
08:56 (GMT+2), Mon, 12 September 2016
