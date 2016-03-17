Translate to: 

DNA confirms cause of 1665 London's Great Plague

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - DNA testing has for the first time confirmed the identity of the bacteria behind London's Great Plague.
 
The plague of 1665-1666 was the last major outbreak of bubonic plague in Britain, killing nearly a quarter of London's population.
 
It's taken a year to confirm initial findings from a suspected Great Plague burial pit during excavation work on the Crossrail site at Liverpool Street.
 
About 3,500 burials have been uncovered during excavation of the site.
 
Daniel Defoe's 18th century account of the catastrophic event in A Journal of the Plague Year described the gruesome fate of Londoners.
 
"The plague, as I suppose all distempers do, operated in a different manner on differing constitutions; some were immediately overwhelmed with it, and it came to violent fevers, vomitings, insufferable headaches, pains in the back, and so up to ravings and ragings with those pains," Defoe wrote.
 
14:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 08 September 2016
