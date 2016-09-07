Clinton, Trump tackle national security issues

Hillary Clinton.

The forum offered a preview of how the two candidates will present themselves to the country when they appear on stage September 26 at the crucial first presidential debate.

The gulf between them was especially apparent when the discussion centered on Russia and combating ISIS.

Clinton has repeatedly slammed Trump on the campaign trail for his embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But at the "Commander in Chief" forum hosted by NBC News, Trump once again praised the Russian leader in comparison to President Barack Obama.



"Certainly, in that system, he's been a leader, far more than our president has been a leader," Trump said.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump clashed Wednesday over national security issues that exposed deep divides about how to manage the military and conduct foreign policy in an increasingly complex world.