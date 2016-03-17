Government helicopters 'drop chlorine' on Aleppo

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Syrian government forces have been accused of dropping barrel bombs containing chlorine from helicopters on a suburb of Aleppo, injuring 80 people.

The reports could not be independently verified. A UN-led inquiry concluded last month the that government had used chlorine on at least two occasions.

The Syrian government has always denied using chemical weapons.

It comes as Syrian opposition leaders prepare to meet in London on Wednesday to launch a new plan for a political transition to try to end the five-year civil war.

The umbrella group representing opposition factions, the High Negotiations Committee, will be hosted by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Volunteer emergency workers say people suffered breathing difficulties after an attack on the Sukkari area.